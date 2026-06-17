CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in CocaCola were worth $108,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $3,865,807,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 867.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CocaCola by 1,206.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,641,007 shares of the company's stock worth $743,913,000 after buying an additional 9,826,768 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,573,527 shares of the company's stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 6,246,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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