CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,024 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,632 shares of company stock valued at $78,621,241. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.2%

KO opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher guidance supported the rally. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share versus the $0.93 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, ahead of expectations. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, and management raised its 2026 outlook for organic revenue growth to about 5% and comparable EPS growth to 9%-10%. Positive Sentiment: World Cup marketing helped drive unusually strong consumption. Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Coca-Cola said FIFA World Cup activity contributed to its best quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company also gained value share through pricing, product mix, zero-sugar beverages, and Fairlife, indicating resilience despite uneven consumer spending. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their expectations. Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends.

Jefferies lifted its price target to $104, while TD Cowen and Citigroup raised targets to $100. JPMorgan increased its target to $96, and Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a $100 target, citing “best-in-class” consumption trends. Positive Sentiment: Brand strength and digital engagement remain long-term positives. Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Coca-Cola Dominated the Summer's Biggest Sporting Event

Coverage highlighted Coca-Cola’s broad moat, reliable dividend, and expanded digital and social-media reach during the World Cup, reinforcing the investment case for steady long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Coca-Cola says most of Fairlife's production has been resumed after cyberattack

Most Fairlife production has resumed after a cyberattack, reducing the likelihood of a prolonged operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and a dissenting analyst view temper optimism. Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value.

Coca-Cola trades at roughly 28 times earnings after gaining more than 20% in 2026. HSBC downgraded the stock to Hold, arguing upside may be limited and that PepsiCo offers better value. Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 75,727 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax obligations tied to vested equity awards. Because the sale was planned and tax-related, it is a limited negative signal rather than a clear change in management’s outlook.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here