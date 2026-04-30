CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of CocaCola worth $206,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at $33,016,431. This represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.71. 3,062,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206,889. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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