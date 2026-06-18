CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Lifted by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,608 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 85,818 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in CocaCola were worth $25,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CocaCola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here