CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of CocaCola worth $165,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 5.2%

KO opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $380.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Coca-Cola Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.92-$0.93 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $13.37 billion, up 6.2%-7% year over year and ahead of estimates. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 16% to $4.43 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand and market share remained resilient. Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Coca-Cola hails World Cup hydration breaks as it lifts annual forecasts

Global unit-case volume increased 5%, reportedly Coca-Cola’s strongest quarterly volume growth in 17 years. The company gained value share despite economic pressure, helped by zero-sugar beverages, fairlife and affordable offerings such as an extra-caffeinated Mr. Pibb. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 guidance. Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Coca-Cola Lifts 2026 Earnings Outlook as Second-Quarter Results Top Views

Coca-Cola now expects approximately 5% organic revenue growth, compared with prior guidance of 4%-5%, and comparable EPS growth of 9%-10%, up from 8%-9%. The company’s reported FY 2026 EPS guidance is $3.27-$3.30. The FIFA World Cup provided an additional marketing and consumption boost. Neutral Sentiment: The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion.

The strong rally leaves KO trading near the top of its yearly range, with a P/E ratio around 28 and a PEG ratio above 3. Investors may therefore expect continued execution before assigning further valuation expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation from technology stocks into Dow blue chips also supported investor attention, although the primary catalyst was Coca-Cola’s earnings and guidance update.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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