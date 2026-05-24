Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,963 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelter Rock Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Carroll Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,052.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,028.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,007.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $960.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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