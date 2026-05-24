Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,571 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $46,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $97,948,000. Shelter Rock Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,907,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 2,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 887 shares of the company's stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $942.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,003.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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