Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,216 shares of the company's stock worth $73,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

