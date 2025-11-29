Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,938 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.2% of Edgewood Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $58,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

