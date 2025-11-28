Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $56,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

