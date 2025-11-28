Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $73,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

