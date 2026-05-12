Colonial River Investments LLC Invests $441,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $449.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $896.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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