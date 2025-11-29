Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after selling 25,183 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in Halliburton were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $116,770,000 after buying an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,637,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 134.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $76,100,000 after buying an additional 2,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Zephirin Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton's payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

