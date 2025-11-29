Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 284.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in Amphenol were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $476,842,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Amphenol's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

