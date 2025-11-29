Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 13,976 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 401.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors' holdings in Amer Sports were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth $60,855,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,360 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amer Sports by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company's stock.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.97. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

