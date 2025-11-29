Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,894 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 925 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $60.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here