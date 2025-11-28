Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519,582 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 214,107 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $125,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $280,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $348,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,653,569 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $725,217,000 after buying an additional 3,693,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Get Comcast alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comcast, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comcast wasn't on the list.

While Comcast currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here