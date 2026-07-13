Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,752.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,883.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,517.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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