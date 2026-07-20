Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,698 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $148,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,947 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 211.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the construction company's stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $22,724,000. Finally, Vision Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $530,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,861.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,544.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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