Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 9,308.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,729 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.26% of Comfort Systems USA worth $85,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,183,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,649.38 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.95 and a 1 year high of $1,671.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,404.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $249,243,501.76. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,369.74, for a total transaction of $6,163,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,260.90. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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