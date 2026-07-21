Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 28,903 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 591.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Corning were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here