Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,072 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

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Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $864.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $930.07 and a 200-day moving average of $796.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.46 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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