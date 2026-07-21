Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Moody's were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody's by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,272,967 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,802,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody's by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,965,480 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,019,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody's by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,601 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Moody's by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,349,281 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,024,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody's from $491.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody's from $489.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moody's in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Moody's from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moody's from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody's Price Performance

Moody's stock opened at $504.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a 12 month low of $402.28 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $461.65 and its 200-day moving average is $465.24.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 31.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Moody's news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $71,679.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at $23,846,709.88. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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