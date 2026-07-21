Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,004 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Newmont were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after buying an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $873,011,000 after buying an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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