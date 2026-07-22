Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 148,775 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,427 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 148,775 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 350,348 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 156,764 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 291,741 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,683 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

KMI opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $196,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689 in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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