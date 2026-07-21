Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,996 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in American Express were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 1.0%

American Express stock opened at $351.81 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $330.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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