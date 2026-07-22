Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $1.52 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,015.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,772.47 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,850.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,555.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.99 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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