Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,395 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tapestry from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $139.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.86 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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