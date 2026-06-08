Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,103 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $204,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after buying an additional 1,964,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $312.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average price is $303.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.53. The firm has a market cap of $838.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.71 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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