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Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $198.51 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its Eli Lilly stake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 6,197 shares and ending with 184,717 shares worth about $198.5 million.
  • Despite that sale, Eli Lilly remains a major holding for the fund, representing 1.0% of its portfolio and ranking as its 15th largest position.
  • The stock continues to benefit from strong institutional ownership and upbeat business momentum, including broad coverage for Zepbound, strong performance from Mounjaro, and encouraging pipeline progress.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $198,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is restoring coverage for Zepbound and adding Foundayo to drug plans, meaning all three major PBMs now cover Lilly’s full obesity portfolio. That should expand access for millions of patients and strengthen Lilly’s market share versus Novo Nordisk. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Mounjaro outperformed other GLP-1 drugs in some type 2 diabetes patients, reinforcing Lilly’s competitive edge in the diabetes and obesity markets. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is also reacting to Lilly’s broader pipeline momentum, including positive Phase 1b data for Verve-102 and progress in olomorasib, which supports the view that Lilly is more than just a weight-loss story. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a major push into vaccines, including the planned acquisition of Curevo Vaccine for $1.5 billion and other vaccine-developer deals, signaling a new long-term growth avenue outside cardiometabolic care. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage has been upbeat, with commentary highlighting Lilly’s “brilliant management,” record valuation, and strong pipeline, which can help sustain momentum in the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,105.37 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $955.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,009.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,149.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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