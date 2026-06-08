Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 39,768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,621 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 39,768 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after buying an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,093,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,749,864,000 after buying an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583,332 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $7,935,671,000 after buying an additional 223,743 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $365.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $350.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about $920 million per month for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Article Title

Alphabet signed a major cloud-computing agreement with SpaceX, with reports putting the deal at about for 32 months, which could provide a meaningful revenue stream and reinforce demand for Google Cloud. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Article Title

Alphabet’s municipal-bond debut drew strong investor demand, suggesting institutions still view the company as a high-quality borrower with flexible financing options. Positive Sentiment: Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Article Title

Some investors and analysts said the equity raise is a strategic move to accelerate AI infrastructure and may help Alphabet defend and expand its long-term leadership in search, cloud, and AI. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Alphabet also appeared in commentary about AI-related partnerships, including potential indirect benefits from the SpaceX IPO and other cloud collaborations, but these are mostly longer-term strategic themes rather than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street coverage focused heavily on Alphabet’s expanding capital expenditures, with some commentators warning that the AI buildout may be getting too expensive and could pressure free cash flow. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.00.

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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