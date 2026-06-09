Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $450,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 480,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,563,685.33. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,691,832.20. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 184,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,862 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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