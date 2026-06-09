Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 4,973 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.8% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 534,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Omnitrust Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $324.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.55. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $346.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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