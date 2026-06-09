Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 9,848 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,959 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after buying an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063,250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,594,713,000 after buying an additional 288,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,991,490 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $667,109,000 after buying an additional 761,217 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE UPS opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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