Compound Planning Inc. Sells 2,699 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Compound Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $436.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day moving average is $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $15,814,486.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. This represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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