Concentric Capital Strategies LP Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $341.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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