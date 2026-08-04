Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 3,070.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,765 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 188,622 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC's holdings in Booking were worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,949 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,055,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 191,965.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after buying an additional 2,831,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,685,520,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booking by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,173,899,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Booking by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after buying an additional 816,022 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.23.

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Booking Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.14 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report).

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