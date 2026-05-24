Conning Inc. Sells 7,162 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Conning Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2%

JPM opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average is $307.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $256.00 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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