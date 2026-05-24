Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys Shares of 162,890 SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,012,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,835,651.72. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Barry L. Padgett sold 32,221 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $430,794.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 643,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,605,600.50. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded SentinelOne from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.SentinelOne's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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