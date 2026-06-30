Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.8% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,779,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $19,731,523,000 after purchasing an additional 330,197 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $8,405,458,000 after buying an additional 17,829,377 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,563,376,000 after buying an additional 3,583,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,470,835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,947,891,000 after buying an additional 373,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $541.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $694.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $551.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $479.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $708.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 356,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $180,204,069.76. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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