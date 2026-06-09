Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,390 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals.

JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years.

JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets.

The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive.

JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive. Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst.

News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion.

Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related commentary around Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan has also added noise, with critics pushing back on the bank’s stance toward digital-asset firms and stablecoin rewards.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $833.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $304.28 and its 200-day moving average is $306.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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