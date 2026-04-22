Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6%

AVGO stock opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.72 and a 200-day moving average of $346.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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