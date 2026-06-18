Contour Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 395.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,631 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 287,023 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 1.9% of Contour Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of DoorDash worth $81,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DoorDash alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,615,850.64. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $300.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoorDash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoorDash wasn't on the list.

While DoorDash currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here