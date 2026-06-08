Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 126,048 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 126,048 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 5.7% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $117,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $864.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day moving average is $439.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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