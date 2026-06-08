Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Sells 127,461 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 127,461 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 2.9% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $60,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.89 and a 200-day moving average of $348.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $203.23 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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