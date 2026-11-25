Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797,093 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,638,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Copart worth $267,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,663,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Copart by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706,517 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $322,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,059,273 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC lowered Copart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Research raised Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Freedom Broker reduced their price target on Copart from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Diane Morefield sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,000. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc. operates an online vehicle auction and remarketing business. Its platform connects sellers with buyers of used and damaged vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and other equipment. The company serves insurance companies, vehicle dealers, rental and fleet operators, financial institutions and other businesses, as well as individual buyers. Its services include online auctions, vehicle storage, title processing and support with vehicle transportation. Founded in 1982 by Willis Johnson, Copart has expanded from its origins in the United States to serve customers in multiple countries, including markets in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

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