Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT - Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514,874 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 580,118 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.36% of Copart worth $201,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Copart by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company's stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.68% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $53.67 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

