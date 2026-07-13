CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 120,218 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 120,218 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings in Corning were worth $43,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Corning from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.1%

GLW stock opened at $191.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $271.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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