Core Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 306.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

PLTR opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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