Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 204.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,143 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $329,000. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $267.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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